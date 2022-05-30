stock photo similar to Alien Mints
Alien Mints
Alien Mints is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, relaxed, and focused. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Alien Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
Alien Mints strain effects
Reported by 71 real people like you
Alien Mints strain helps with
- 31% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 24% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Pain
Alien Mints strain reviews71
