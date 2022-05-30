I love this strain! It’s perfect for when you don’t want to be tired, but you want to feel relaxed and centered. Good for back pain and anxiety. Taste starts out earthy with a little pepper thrown in, and it ends in minty chocolate, mmmm💚 I’m not a heavy smoker and some strains make me feel like I can’t leave the house, this one is all the things I’m looking for in a daytime weed, none of the heart racing or lethargy that I am not.