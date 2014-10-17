ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alien Rock Candy
  4. Reviews

Alien Rock Candy reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien Rock Candy.

Effects

Show all

137 people reported 1094 effects
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 29%
Pain 32%
Stress 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

193

Avatar for Dougnowik91
Member since 2020
I have been adding this to the tops of bowls and smoking it. Definitely not the most efficient way of ingesting, but wow does it work. Great after a long and stressful work day. powerful concrete and I love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Laste001
Member since 2020
Very light. Good for beginner smokers who don’t want to get sleepy or the munchies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocused
Avatar for Lindsaytaylor915
Member since 2018
Beautiful bud Holy relaxing Don’t try to work and smoke this Munchies munchies munchies
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for browri
Member since 2020
A staple 1:1 (THC to CBD) that I enjoy for anxiety and agitation associated with bipolar disorder. Less psychoactive and helps to tone things down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Alien Rock Candy
User uploaded image of Alien Rock Candy
User uploaded image of Alien Rock Candy
User uploaded image of Alien Rock Candy
User uploaded image of Alien Rock Candy
User uploaded image of Alien Rock Candy
User uploaded image of Alien Rock Candy
more photos
Avatar for palo.verde
Member since 2019
A great daytime strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for solo-dolo369
Member since 2019
Tasted incredible, and made me feel incredible as well. Got a Revolution pre-roll and I don't usually like pre-rolls but I needed to try this strain so just went for it. Will definitely be getting this strain again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Joesuf123
Member since 2015
I took it in Live Resin form. Its a Really really nice high. almost a liittle bit of a psychedelic like head space. and loss sense of time. I was focused on researching more about its terpine profile (Which is: Myrcene- 0.5485%, Limonene 0.4758%,Linalool 0.2458% Beta-Caryophyllene 0.2316% ) and trie...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for JayCeeJr42
Member since 2020
Newly certified MMJ patient. First review. Very nice, mild, relaxing, heavy body, sleepy feeling strain. Got some cotton mouth and dry eyes as well as a slight case of munchies.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepy