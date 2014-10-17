We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 72%
Euphoric 60%
Happy 58%
Uplifted 36%
Sleepy 29%
Pain 32%
Stress 31%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 24%
Anxiety 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%
Reviews
193
Dougnowik91
Member since 2020
I have been adding this to the tops of bowls and smoking it. Definitely not the most efficient way of ingesting, but wow does it work. Great after a long and stressful work day. powerful concrete and I love it!
Tasted incredible, and made me feel incredible as well. Got a Revolution pre-roll and I don't usually like pre-rolls but I needed to try this strain so just went for it. Will definitely be getting this strain again.
I took it in Live Resin form. Its a Really really nice high. almost a liittle bit of a psychedelic like head space. and loss sense of time. I was focused on researching more about its terpine profile (Which is: Myrcene- 0.5485%, Limonene 0.4758%,Linalool 0.2458% Beta-Caryophyllene 0.2316% ) and trie...