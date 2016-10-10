ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Alien Walker

Formerly Ewok

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Pine
Citrus

Alien Walker nugget
Alien Walker
  • Herbal
  • Pine
  • Citrus

Alien Walker, a cross between Albert Walker and Tahoe Alien, was the Hybrid winner of the 2013 Seattle High Times Cannabis Cup. Bred by Alien Genetics, Alien Walker is a fast-growing plant with a short vegetative cycle, but produces large yields of frost-covered buds as hairy as fictitious space bears. Pungent fruity notes of tangerine and lemon introduce Alien Walker’s strong cerebrally-focused effects that promote relaxation and stress relief. The full-body sedation to follow makes this strain a viable option for treatment of pain and insomnia as well. 

Effects

888 reported effects from 120 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 61%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 45%
Creative 40%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 8%
Anxious 4%
Dizzy 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

161

Avatar for redraspus
Member since 2014
Okay, this is officially my new absolute favorite strain -- gives a nice, full body high, good feelings, and not too much head fog. I'd get this one all the time if I could always find it.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for kanna37
Member since 2014
This stuff is a knock out. I've got such a high tolerance that almost nothing I've tried gives me that classic stone, but this one did. I first felt it in my forehead, followed almost immediately by a heavy drowsiness that I'd forgotten a person could even feel with my severe insomnia. And the a...
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for HippoCommander
Member since 2014
Ewok? This strain is so heavy they ought to call it Jabba instead! A powerful, knock-you-on-your-ass head high followed by deep relaxation and sweet slumber. I would like to comment on how long the effects last, but I'm always asleep with this one after about an hour.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for tampagreener74
Member since 2015
This is Strain was so frosty looking as if it were coated with a light sprinkle of powder sugar. Amazing scent and smiled smooth with a slight tickle that just makes you wanna giggle. I smoke an hour ago and I am still climbing. 2 tokes from a one hitter. Great stuff! Great place too,Dockside in SOD...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for delusionalex
Member since 2015
... Jesus tap dancing christ
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Lineage

First strain parent
Albert Walker
parent
Second strain parent
Tahoe Alien
parent
Strain
Alien Walker

Photos

