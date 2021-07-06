Loading…
Alpenglow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alpenglow.

Alpenglow effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
50% of people report feeling giggly
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress

Alpenglow reported flavors

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Pine
25% of people taste the flavor pine
Sweet
25% of people taste the flavor sweet

