Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Alpenglow

Alpenglow

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 22%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Limonene
Happy
Giggly
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2 reviews

Alpenglow is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Alpenglow. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Alpenglow near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Alpenglow effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

2 people reported 19 effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
50% of people say it helps with ptsd

Similar to Alpenglow

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Alpenglow reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight