stock photo similar to Godfather OG
IndicaTHC 19%CBD 0%
Godfather OG
aka Godfather, The Don of All OGs, GFO
Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles.
Godfather OG strain effects
Godfather OG strain reviews254
J........y
August 31, 2013
Happy
Hungry
h........5
January 28, 2015
Happy
Relaxed
D........0
March 9, 2016
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy