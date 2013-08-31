stock photo similar to Godfather OG
IndicaTHC 19%CBD 0%

Godfather OG

aka Godfather, The Don of All OGs, GFO

Godfather OG, also known as "Godfather," "The Don of All OG's," and "OG Godfather," is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing XXX OG and Alpha OG. The effects of this strain are sedating and relaxing. Godfather OG is the go-to strain for medical marijuana patients looking to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. This strain features a flavor profile that is spicy and kushy, with undertones of subtle grape. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should only smoke Godfather OG in small doses due to its high THC levels, which hover around 28%. This strain won 1st place for Best Indica at the 2013 Cannabis Cup in Los Angeles. 

Godfather OG strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Hungry

Godfather OG strain helps with

  • Insomnia
    33% of people say it helps with Insomnia
  • Pain
    32% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    31% of people say it helps with Stress
Godfather OG strain reviews254

August 31, 2013
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
Surprised this strain doesn't have more reviews aha. Three good hits of this OG strand will have you feeling happy as hell and hungry as fuck. Beginner smokers beware. I normally don't give out 9's, but this is one of the best strands I ever smoked :)
January 28, 2015
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
I have severe insomnia, and this is hands down the best sleep med I've experienced. Immediate rush of euphoria and body high, leading to extreme relaxation and sleep. I slept through an entire night for the first time in over a year.
March 9, 2016
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
This is now a favorite of mine for Indica. Nothing at all in the head ... total body relaxation. Very peaceful. I had some ringing in my ears - hmmmmm. Might have been the Poppers. LOL Not like want to go to sleep, but you want to be in bed with a laptop surfing the web, playing a little quiet music like Dave Rawlings Machine. Absolutely a peaceful beautiful high.
