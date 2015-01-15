We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alpine Blue.
Reviews
10
Clinechester
Member since 2019
I have tried this a few times and each time it has gotten worse. Seemed heavier on the indica side and it made me very emotional. Not in a good way. Very surprised because I usually like most ‘blue’ strains. I’m wondering if the dispensary mislabeled it. Anyways now I don’t know what to do with the ...
I’ll start off with I vape with strain at 388F with an Arizer Solo 2. The flavour is very sweet and earthy...almost like a forbidden fruit lol. Every time I smell it my mouth waters! I feel more of the Indica in this strain...gives me.m a full relaxed body high with a slight euphoric feel. Not so mu...
This strain is the best for relieving pain. The onset is quick then settles into a focused and energetic calm that would be great for daytime use. I'm surprised this isn't made more widely available. It's hard to find, but worth the effort. Absolutely the best strain for arthritis, spasms, and gener...
Great euphoric high. The charis is undescribable! Very intense rush and feeling like your trapped in the space/time continuum for an hour or so before coming down to couch lock after a couple hours. Got this from the breeder, Evergreen Farms in AZ.