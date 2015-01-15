ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Clinechester
Member since 2019
I have tried this a few times and each time it has gotten worse. Seemed heavier on the indica side and it made me very emotional. Not in a good way. Very surprised because I usually like most ‘blue’ strains. I’m wondering if the dispensary mislabeled it. Anyways now I don’t know what to do with the ...
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for Jug510
Member since 2016
It’s a nice high for relaxing, I feel a little too groggy to do anything that takes real thinking though, but it’s still a very cerebral feeling high. Much more in your mind than in your body.
feelings
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for JibrilDjoud
Member since 2019
Awesome, Perfect for sofa or bed time
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bekawoo
Member since 2019
it make me sleepy which is good im restless at night help me feel calm
feelings
Avatar for Caydn77
Member since 2018
I’ll start off with I vape with strain at 388F with an Arizer Solo 2. The flavour is very sweet and earthy...almost like a forbidden fruit lol. Every time I smell it my mouth waters! I feel more of the Indica in this strain...gives me.m a full relaxed body high with a slight euphoric feel. Not so mu...
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for dwlaceyusa7
Member since 2015
This strain is the best for relieving pain. The onset is quick then settles into a focused and energetic calm that would be great for daytime use. I'm surprised this isn't made more widely available. It's hard to find, but worth the effort. Absolutely the best strain for arthritis, spasms, and gener...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for indican
Member since 2014
Great euphoric high. The charis is undescribable! Very intense rush and feeling like your trapped in the space/time continuum for an hour or so before coming down to couch lock after a couple hours. Got this from the breeder, Evergreen Farms in AZ.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for GetRoasted420
Member since 2015
looks like one of the best strains
feelings