Alpine Blue is a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid that combines Blue Mystic and Power Plant, who pass on uplifting, euphoric effects alongside a complex aroma of blueberry and woody pine. While some phenotypes tend toward the indica side of the spectrum, even its common sativa expression induces calming full-body effects. Patients typically look to Alpine Blue for daytime relief of anxiety and mood disorders, gastrointestinal pain, and inflammation.
Reviews
10
Find Alpine Blue nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Alpine Blue nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Products with Alpine Blue
Hang tight. We're looking for Alpine Blue nearby.