ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Alpine Star
  4. Reviews

Alpine Star reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alpine Star.

Reviews

24

Avatar for Bassplayingpaul
Member since 2019
Great smoke. Can't get it any more as grower quit growing it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for michelle31273
Member since 2016
all time favorite for flavor. a must try when seeking anxiety relief.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedUplifted
Avatar for RedDeath999
Member since 2018
This strain puts me in a very analytical state. Great for writing. Good head high and puts me very aware of my surroundings; aware to the point where I panic at some moments. Pretty psychedelic actually. Smoking some right now... and that's my experience with Alpine OG.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for ArvyM
Member since 2018
Relaxing high, smooth come down. Not the best in the west, but a high-tier mid grade.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Alpine StarUser uploaded image of Alpine Star
Avatar for R3x4m1ll10n
Member since 2017
When you open the bag of this super potent strain you are hit immediately with a piney lemony zest smell! Without a doubt you know you hit the jackpot. Grinding is best sonce the strand is super sticky and will leave your fingers sticky as well! Loosely roll your blunt for a better smoke intake with...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Relaxing, mind and body. I was Nauseous and it took that away. Very tasty you only need to use a little bit and it goes a long way definitely stimulates the mind it’s much more body and mind relaxing Than it is psychoactive
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Davidpnin
Member since 2017
I'm watching Halloween III on it and I love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ChronicTitan
Member since 2016
mediocre strain. I'll stick with gg from now on.
Read full review
Reported
feelings