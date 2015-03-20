Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This strain puts me in a very analytical state. Great for writing. Good head high and puts me very aware of my surroundings; aware to the point where I panic at some moments. Pretty psychedelic actually. Smoking some right now... and that's my experience with Alpine OG.
When you open the bag of this super potent strain you are hit immediately with a piney lemony zest smell! Without a doubt you know you hit the jackpot. Grinding is best sonce the strand is super sticky and will leave your fingers sticky as well! Loosely roll your blunt for a better smoke intake with...
Relaxing, mind and body. I was Nauseous and it took that away. Very tasty you only need to use a little bit and it goes a long way definitely stimulates the mind it’s much more body and mind relaxing Than it is psychoactive