Sal Robles from California created Altoyd by crossing Gelato, Sour Diesel, and Sour Tangie for a surprisingly heavy strain. Flowers radiate a menthol aroma that is accompanied by citrus notes that will spike your senses. Altoyd offers a smooth high that comes on clean, making it great for daytime consumption. Give this strain a shot if you’re looking for something that’s invigorating and certainly unique.

Avatar for quanmulla
Member since 2015
Not. A Big Fan Im More Of A Potency Fan And It Just Dosent Have The Taste I Was Expecting From Sour Or Gelato
