Amarelo strain effects
Amarelo strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
I........r
February 26, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Key word here: focus. Not in a lose yourself in your thoughts kind of way, more like “attention concentrate”. Move from process to process without “jumbled” thoughts about “what to do next” (busy stoners feel me), because you’re medicated. The flower has a semi dense structure, good for good even paper burn and a sugary diesel with a hint nectarine on the backend, that lingers in all the smoky recesses in your mouth, reminiscent of something from childhood…top notch terps! Depending on tolerance, expect a max out of about 3 1/2 hours. If you get a good batch, its really perfect for any level smoker
m........t
January 24, 2024
Euphoric
Talkative
Amarelo is a cross between Str8Lemonade x Banana Punch.
n........2
May 26, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Full spectrum live resin 1g cartridge frm almora farms has the best cartridges that actually taste like real deal strain specific live resin no bs hands down good smoke good representation of this strain 🔥
K........1
January 10, 2024
I’m making this review after a few minutes of consumption so bear with me. It has a nice chill body high,also it hits around the eyes. Overall it’s a very chill strain.
e........i
December 1, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
My experience is with live rosin cart by Urban Wellness in NM. I use a wulf mod box and vape at 3.0. I used this as a pre-workout, which I find it perfect for, provided I limit my intake. I’m a 4-5 times a week micro doser, so my tolerance is pretty low and I don’t like heavy mental effects. A bit too much and you’ll find yourself a bit more easily light headed after intense exercise so be careful. At a low dose, this has powerful euphoric effects and a light body hyper awareness that I love. It keeps me locked in and aware enough of my surroundings for a gym environment. If I am a bit low or having a hard time getting going a very small dose will pick my spirits up for hours. I find this has a slow clearance, which for low dose is great but if you get too much you might regret it if you have responsibilities or plans. I imagine this would be great for sex as well as body work, I enjoy that when I roll or do fascia training it makes me more aware of body alignment and a bit more comfortable with end range work. Not so much pain relieving as reducing my chronic body tension a bit without sedation. I do find myself solicitous of my wife’s needs more and more easily present but I don’t think I’d want to try and work or do heavy thinking on this. It’s more for dropping into your body and connecting for me.
f........y
Yesterday
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Great daytime smoke. No paranoia, relaxed and blissfully energized for my daily tasks. Great for depression and fatigue.