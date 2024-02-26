My experience is with live rosin cart by Urban Wellness in NM. I use a wulf mod box and vape at 3.0. I used this as a pre-workout, which I find it perfect for, provided I limit my intake. I’m a 4-5 times a week micro doser, so my tolerance is pretty low and I don’t like heavy mental effects. A bit too much and you’ll find yourself a bit more easily light headed after intense exercise so be careful. At a low dose, this has powerful euphoric effects and a light body hyper awareness that I love. It keeps me locked in and aware enough of my surroundings for a gym environment. If I am a bit low or having a hard time getting going a very small dose will pick my spirits up for hours. I find this has a slow clearance, which for low dose is great but if you get too much you might regret it if you have responsibilities or plans. I imagine this would be great for sex as well as body work, I enjoy that when I roll or do fascia training it makes me more aware of body alignment and a bit more comfortable with end range work. Not so much pain relieving as reducing my chronic body tension a bit without sedation. I do find myself solicitous of my wife’s needs more and more easily present but I don’t think I’d want to try and work or do heavy thinking on this. It’s more for dropping into your body and connecting for me.