Key word here: focus. Not in a lose yourself in your thoughts kind of way, more like “attention concentrate”. Move from process to process without “jumbled” thoughts about “what to do next” (busy stoners feel me), because you’re medicated. The flower has a semi dense structure, good for good even paper burn and a sugary diesel with a hint nectarine on the backend, that lingers in all the smoky recesses in your mouth, reminiscent of something from childhood…top notch terps! Depending on tolerance, expect a max out of about 3 1/2 hours. If you get a good batch, its really perfect for any level smoker