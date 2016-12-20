Stemming from her parents, God Bud and Burmese, the Ambrosia strain is a high that will hit you almost instantaneously and will be felt throughout your body. Her mother, Burmese is a sativa from the Mighty Mite Seed Company and was voted #1 People's Choice at the Cannabis Culture Toker's Bowl in 2002. For dad, God Bud from Jordan of the Islands, is a mostly indica plant, popular for it's tropical sweet flavor. Ambrosia produces a large amount of dense and sticky buds with yellow leaves and orange hairs.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings