Ambrosia (Maven)
AMS
Indica
Happy
Focused
Relaxed
Chemical
Butter
Ambrosia (Maven) effects are mostly calming.
Ambrosia is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross of XXX OG x Brûlée, and bred by Maven Genetics. This intensely sedating strain, with THC potency that averages 30%, is an ideal strain for relaxation and cerebral calm. Ambrosia blooms into pale green buds, purple and fuschia accents, and sticky trichomes. Expect a sweeter twist to classic OG earth, diesel, and pine terps. Patients dealing with MS, pain, and nausea may see relief from their symptoms. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Ambrosia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Ambrosia (Maven) strain effects
Ambrosia (Maven) strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Ambrosia (Maven) strain reviews(1)
N........4
November 13, 2025
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
One of the best strains ever .. literally! But now can't find it anywhere!!!!!