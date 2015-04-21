ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. XXX OG
  • Leafly flower of XXX OG

Indica

XXX OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 15 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 285 reviews

XXX OG
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

XXX OG, from parent strains OG Kush and XXX, is an indica that took 1st place in the 2014 Los Angeles Cannabis Cup. Its bulky, conic buds glow with a heavy, white coat of oozing trichomes, emitting earthy, pine, and lemon notes that combine for a sap-like aroma. In small doses, XXX OG induces moderately sedating effects that allow some mental clarity and physical energy. As you increase the dose, the fight against lethargy and couchlock becomes futile. This makes XXX OG an excellent remedy for sleeplessness, and severe cases of nausea and chronic pain may benefit from the potent effects of this strain. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

1446 reported effects from 192 people
Relaxed 71%
Sleepy 55%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 48%
Uplifted 32%
Dry mouth 21%
Dry eyes 16%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 2%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

285

Show all

Avatar for LoriL.
Member since 2013
The XXX OG I tried just knocked my socks off! This is my first time smoking this particular strain. It is a beautiful flower that I donated for at ODC (One Drop Collective,) in Bakersfield, CA. I loved the pungent OG smell with very slight skunkiness. After the first hit I wondered, hmm, then, W...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for DionysianMystery
Member since 2013
The place i get delivery from sells this at 55$ for 10 grams. Thats really a steal for what you're getting, a pretty good mid-high grade thats strong and reliable. This isn't really a euphoric, happy giggly kind of strain. Its strong stuff and is actually best when mixed with something else to add a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for marcos22bme
Member since 2016
Bombooch!!!!! This right here is my fav so far, it even got me wanting to rate it. I'm a top shelf give me the strongest shit type of guy and this right here is the business it gets me feeling how I want to feel and that's what it's all about smoking is always about wanting to feel how you want, and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for gelmel89
Member since 2015
just got this strain two days back from my fave clinic, and i can say its a pretty good one! the pain relief i feel is great- having fibromyalgia i am constantly uncomfortable, and this really helped me relax. it also made me sleepy, which i need, too, since i have issues with sleep as well! lmao. i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for smokythebear703
Member since 2017
If you are a indica fan, one of the best that I’ve have tried. Great for nighttime, couch lock or sleep or both lol. I found it under the the name pornstar og. I’m a daily smoker and it’s almost a one hit wonder, strong! 2 hit wonder for me lol. Definitely a must try!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for King Louis XIII
King Louis XIII
More relaxingLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More popularLeafly flower for Star Killer
Star Killer
More humuleneLeafly flower for Tahoe OG Kush
Tahoe OG Kush
More humuleneLeafly flower for Hell's OG
Hell's OG
More relaxingLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More popularLeafly flower for OG #18
OG #18
More euphoric
search by similar

Lineage

Strain
XXX OG
Strain child
Godfather OG
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of XXX OGUser uploaded image of XXX OGUser uploaded image of XXX OGUser uploaded image of XXX OGUser uploaded image of XXX OGUser uploaded image of XXX OGUser uploaded image of XXX OG
more
photos
Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains
Leafly’s Dirtiest, Most NSFW Cannabis Strains