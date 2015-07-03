ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
American Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain American Kush.

Effects

13 people reported 153 effects
Relaxed 115%
Happy 69%
Tingly 61%
Sleepy 53%
Euphoric 46%
Pain 61%
Muscle spasms 46%
Headaches 38%
Stress 38%
Migraines 38%
Dry eyes 38%
Dry mouth 30%
Anxious 7%
Dizzy 7%
Headache 7%

Reviews

20

Avatar for MildyManiac
Member since 2018
I think this is the highest ive ever been it literally feels like my face is getting pushed by invisible hands and shit lol. music in my head lmao
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Mew32
Member since 2016
It's amazingly smooth, it smells great when it burns. Very sweet taste that quenches your thirst in a way. Very mellow high for a nice relaxing night after a long days work.
RelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for fireforeogkuah420
Member since 2016
when I smoked this strain it's was great it was the best relaxing feelin I've had smokin weed I was in the best mood it was just great if I could get my hands on more I would be the happiest man kn earth
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Photos

User uploaded image of American Kush
User uploaded image of American Kush
User uploaded image of American Kush
User uploaded image of American Kush
User uploaded image of American Kush
User uploaded image of American Kush
User uploaded image of American Kush
Avatar for Smokeupbluntz
Member since 2016
super mellow but yet intense definitely one of my favs very tasty if your picky and really know your buds and understand that every flower has its own unique characteristics you will definitely give this 5 stars.. depending on your tolerance 😂 let me tell you the annihilation levels are through the...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mandurzz
Member since 2016
so amazing on pain. i have a terrible toothache due to a broken tooth. its been a week now and i just picked this stuff up today. although i still have some sharp pains, it has numbed my mouth almost completely. im also super laid back and giggly.
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Maynardgrows
Member since 2016
Perfect pain relief and bedtime smoke Definitely Indica dominant don't smoke if you have daily tasks to accomplish
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Breezy541
Member since 2015
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted