when I smoked this strain it's was great it was the best relaxing feelin I've had smokin weed I was in the best mood it was just great if I could get my hands on more I would be the happiest man kn earth
super mellow but yet intense definitely one of my favs very tasty if your picky and really know your buds and understand that every flower has its own unique characteristics you will definitely give this 5 stars.. depending on your tolerance 😂 let me tell you the annihilation levels are through the...
so amazing on pain. i have a terrible toothache due to a broken tooth. its been a week now and i just picked this stuff up today. although i still have some sharp pains, it has numbed my mouth almost completely. im also super laid back and giggly.