American Kush, by Alphakronik Genes (AKG), is a 70/30 indica-dominant combination of Pre-98 Bubba Kush and Sin City Kush. It is a robust strain with large bulbous colas that deliver the profound, relaxing body effects that have made Kush strains so popular. With a smooth palate of flavors ranging from fresh lemon to spicy notes of lavender and coffee, American Kush is a delightful answer to muscle spasms, chronic pain, and nausea.
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
