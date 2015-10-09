Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I am currently high on this and let me tell you this is some of the best weed I have ever hit bro my dude sells this for ten dollars for 2.5 and I'm In the stars. I took one hit of my bowl and I felt amazing then I decided to hit some dabs cuz you know why not(just left a party) and for enyone out t...
I got to try this the other day. I’ve been under stress to the point that I’ve had a upset stomach due to it. Horrible stomach pain. I smoked this pretty nug and it was sweet tasting, a hint of a floral taste . I suffer from anxiety to me it leveled me out. I felt my stomach pain disappear within mi...
Good for physical activity. Leafly nailed this one on the head with suggesting Amethyst for outdoor activity. I took a hike with my friend & our dogs and Amethyst had me feeling pretty energized and excited the whole time. Towards the end of the high I started to feel less focused but still pret...
If this is the same as purple amethyst (couldn't find it on the site) this strain to me felt more indica gave me a very mellow relaxed feeling. and had me drifting away to sleep shortly after lying down.