Hybrid

Amethyst is a hybrid cannabis strain from the gardens of Zion Botanicals, who crossed parent strains Sage N Sour and Granddaddy Purple. This high-THC 50/50 hybrid provides a clear and focused buzz that sharpens the senses, making this a perfect pair for creative activities, enjoying nature, or productive afternoons. The inhale brings with it sweet and sour flavors ranging from spicy berry to tangy grape.

Avatar for OGKushPanda
Member since 2018
I am currently high on this and let me tell you this is some of the best weed I have ever hit bro my dude sells this for ten dollars for 2.5 and I'm In the stars. I took one hit of my bowl and I felt amazing then I decided to hit some dabs cuz you know why not(just left a party) and for enyone out t...
Avatar for hintofkizzle
Member since 2015
Good for physical activity. Leafly nailed this one on the head with suggesting Amethyst for outdoor activity. I took a hike with my friend & our dogs and Amethyst had me feeling pretty energized and excited the whole time. Towards the end of the high I started to feel less focused but still pretty p...
Avatar for Smurf25
Member since 2017
I got to try this the other day. I’ve been under stress to the point that I’ve had a upset stomach due to it. Horrible stomach pain. I smoked this pretty nug and it was sweet tasting, a hint of a floral taste . I suffer from anxiety to me it leveled me out. I felt my stomach pain disappear within mi...
Avatar for brodab420
Member since 2017
I personally really enjoyed this strain for one reason the flavor is amazing
Avatar for pokebong420
Member since 2015
If this is the same as purple amethyst (couldn't find it on the site) this strain to me felt more indica gave me a very mellow relaxed feeling. and had me drifting away to sleep shortly after lying down.
Lineage

First strain parent
Sage N Sour
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
