Amnesia OG from Karma Genetics combines two of their famous strains, Amnesia and Biker Kush, to produce this sativa-dominant heavy-hitter. Amnesia has won numerous awards and by crossing it with Biker Kush, it creates heavier, full-body effects that pair well with the potent cerebral effects of Amnesia. The flavor profile is both soft and sweet with bubble gum and fruity notes in addition to a spicy, peppery incense flavor. Originally named “Where’s My Bike,” this strain is for experienced consumers looking for a fully encompassing high. 

Avatar for Houseofsatan
Member since 2016
A lifesaver. Hits the head really hard while relaxing the body. I’m an over thinker, and have horrible anxiety, and this strain makes your worries go away. As a medical only user, This strain has changed my life.
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for DalekAthena
Member since 2018
It’s the best I have found so far for daytime use. Awake and energetic all day.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Datshiet
Member since 2018
great strain..strong creative head buzz..big time creeper
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for deep99
Member since 2017
Very strong head high, it made me super focused and it made playing my ps4 as fun as the first time. Taste was very cheesy (more like blue cheese rather than Cheese) and pungent (comparable to Sour Diesel). Overall it was a good sesh, would highly recommend. Dosage was 1g dry bud @ 24% thc
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for MacAngelo10
Member since 2018
I don’t usually like sativas but I loved this one! It took me back to the first few times I got high when my tolerance was still low.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Biker Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Amnesia
parent
Strain
Amnesia OG