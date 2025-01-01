HybridTHC 24%CBD 0.5%
Amnesia Zkittlez Auto
Amnesia Zkittlez Auto is a sativa-dominant autoflowering cannabis strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain genetically blends the old with the new to produce a plant that tastes like fruit cocktail, with a tangy citrus twist. Amnesia Zkittlez Auto grows easily and quickly, with tall, colorful plants that glisten with resin, and offers exemplary uplifting and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Amnesia Zkittlez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Amnesia Zkittlez Auto strain effects
Amnesia Zkittlez Auto strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Alzheimer's
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 100% of people say it helps with Arthritis
