Animal Butter strain effects
b........d
February 13, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I’m a huge fan of Animal Face, and until now, Animal Face was my favorite strain. Then enter VidaCann and this one, Animal Butter. Wow..melting into the couch, loss of balance when standing, and very good pain relief and relaxation effects. As soon as VidaCann gets more, I will be maxing my limit. A+++
m........y
July 1, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This strain was an accidental selection, that turned out great! The buds are large and dense, and the smoke was smooth. The buzz was a nice upbeat Indica, I was watching Ridiculousness haha. If you’re a fan of the peanut butter breath family of strains, you’ll enjoy this one!
B........k
Today
Relaxed
Definitely a stonier feeling high. Brain kind of settled a bit and leans heavy into the indica, but still had a fairly fruitful conversational air in the early high.
I........e
July 19, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
This is the way