Animal Butter
Animal Butter is a potent indica-dominant hybrid weed strain resulting from a genetic cross between Animal Face and Peanut Butter Breath. This hybrid strain leans more towards the indica side, offering users a deeply relaxing and euphoric experience. With approximately 70% indica and 30% sativa genetics, Animal Butter provides a tranquil and calming high. It typically boasts a THC content ranging from 20% to 25%, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Reviews suggest that the effects of Animal Butter include relaxation, euphoria, and happiness, as well as a profound sense of calm and physical relief, which can be particularly beneficial for managing stress, anxiety, and insomnia. Medical marijuana patients frequently choose Animal Butter to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions like chronic pain, mood disorders, and sleep disturbances. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Animal Butter features a flavor profile characterized by earthy, sweet, and nutty notes. The dominant terpene found in this strain is typically myrcene, contributing to its distinct aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Animal Butter can vary depending on location and market factors, but it generally falls within the range of $10 to $15 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to experience Animal Butter, please consider sharing your insights by leaving a strain review.
Animal Butter strain effects
