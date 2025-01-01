Daily Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sundae Driver and Apple Juice. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Daily Sundae is a fruity and creamy strain that has a buttery apple and grape flavor with hints of vanilla and tar. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Daily Sundae is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Daily Sundae effects include feeling uplifted, giggly, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Daily Sundae when dealing with symptoms associated with chronic fatigue, depression, and eye pressure. Bred by Good Day Farm, Daily Sundae features flavors like fruity, creamy, and buttery. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Daily Sundae typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Daily Sundae has frosty and fluffy buds that have light green and purple tones with orange hairs. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Daily Sundae, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



