Apple Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Runtz.
Apple Runtz strain effects
Apple Runtz strain helps with
- 36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Asthma
t........n
August 1, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Send me the best weed I've smoked!!! smoked a joint and was high for three hours
J........i
June 22, 2023
A fascinating new strain I acquired. The headhigh is definitely the main take here. A clearheaded, almost psychedelic high and a euphoric body high all around. A rare and special strain, the leaves were black as the nugs contained a combination of mostly purple and red with green on the inside. For its medicinal purposes it is not the best strain, but recreationally Apple Runtz is one incredible strain.
N........h
July 11, 2023
Creative
Focused
A great strain in concentrate form- I’ve enjoyed dabbing this live rosin from FloraCal (IL) when bought at a discount (costs $80-100+/gram in Chicago!)
d........2
September 25, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Giggly
this strain has me so clear headed and light I liked this pack, I smoked this pack more, I fell in love with the pack. I strongly recommend this if you find it.
l........4
March 16, 2024
Creative
Focused
I smoke about 5-6 g a day and have been for 25 years so I have a high tolerance this strain is strong I have some apple rights now and this may be the strain that smells the most like the name this and blackberry kush this is a great strain a must have because it’s doesn’t give you dry mouth
c........x
July 24, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
I did a little research and although it is crossed with Gelato and zkittlez(Runtz), is technically a cross of Apple Fritter and Runtz. So your not wrong but you were missing the other half.
f........9
February 7, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Sleepy
This strain definitely slep on got me feeling great I then fell asleep twice so relaxed it’s great 🔥🔥🔥
f........8
October 30, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
This taste is rich 😋 very pretty 🤤 taste if taste had a look.n it's probably both medical and recreational