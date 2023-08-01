Apple Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Apple Runtz.

Apple Runtz strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Giggly

Apple Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Asthma
    18% of people say it helps with Asthma

August 1, 2023
Send me the best weed I've smoked!!! smoked a joint and was high for three hours
7 people found this helpful
June 22, 2023
A fascinating new strain I acquired. The headhigh is definitely the main take here. A clearheaded, almost psychedelic high and a euphoric body high all around. A rare and special strain, the leaves were black as the nugs contained a combination of mostly purple and red with green on the inside. For its medicinal purposes it is not the best strain, but recreationally Apple Runtz is one incredible strain.
6 people found this helpful
July 11, 2023
A great strain in concentrate form- I’ve enjoyed dabbing this live rosin from FloraCal (IL) when bought at a discount (costs $80-100+/gram in Chicago!)
6 people found this helpful
September 25, 2023
this strain has me so clear headed and light I liked this pack, I smoked this pack more, I fell in love with the pack. I strongly recommend this if you find it.
4 people found this helpful
March 16, 2024
I smoke about 5-6 g a day and have been for 25 years so I have a high tolerance this strain is strong I have some apple rights now and this may be the strain that smells the most like the name this and blackberry kush this is a great strain a must have because it’s doesn’t give you dry mouth
2 people found this helpful
July 24, 2024
I did a little research and although it is crossed with Gelato and zkittlez(Runtz), is technically a cross of Apple Fritter and Runtz. So your not wrong but you were missing the other half.
1 person found this helpful
February 7, 2024
This strain definitely slep on got me feeling great I then fell asleep twice so relaxed it’s great 🔥🔥🔥
1 person found this helpful
October 30, 2023
This taste is rich 😋 very pretty 🤤 taste if taste had a look.n it's probably both medical and recreational
1 person found this helpful

