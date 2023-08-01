stock photo similar to Apple Runtz
HybridTHC 14%CBD 0%

Apple Runtz

Apple Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is a rare and THC dominant variety that has a fruity and candy-like flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy Runtz. Apple Runtz is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Apple Runtz effects include talkative, happy, and giggly. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apple Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Cookies Fam, Apple Runtz features flavors like apple, berry, and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Apple Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per 3.5g. Apple Runtz buds are colorful and resinous, with shades of green, purple, and orange. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apple Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Apple Runtz strain effects

Reported by 12 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Giggly

Apple Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    36% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Asthma
    18% of people say it helps with Asthma
Apple Runtz strain reviews12

August 1, 2023
Send me the best weed I've smoked!!! smoked a joint and was high for three hours
7 people found this helpful
June 22, 2023
A fascinating new strain I acquired. The headhigh is definitely the main take here. A clearheaded, almost psychedelic high and a euphoric body high all around. A rare and special strain, the leaves were black as the nugs contained a combination of mostly purple and red with green on the inside. For its medicinal purposes it is not the best strain, but recreationally Apple Runtz is one incredible strain.
6 people found this helpful
July 11, 2023
A great strain in concentrate form- I’ve enjoyed dabbing this live rosin from FloraCal (IL) when bought at a discount (costs $80-100+/gram in Chicago!)
6 people found this helpful
