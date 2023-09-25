Apres is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Runtz and Heatlocker and bred by Klutch Cannabis. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Apres can test as high as 29% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is prized for its ability to induce a sense of well-being and relaxation without overwhelming sedation. Medical marijuana patients often choose Apres when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Its calming and mood-lifting properties can be beneficial for various conditions. Apres features flavors like sweet, floral, pepper, and herbal notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is ocimene. The average price of Apres typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking relaxation and euphoria. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Apres, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.