Area 41 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Area 41.
Area 41 strain effects
Area 41 strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Fatigue
t........e
January 7, 2022
Talkative
Made me really mellow hyper focused and really talkative. Was having full on convos with my dog lol
K........e
December 31, 2021
Alien Labs grown Area 41. First of all, yes I know they grow fantastic weed. This is my 5th strain from them, smoked from a tiny bong with a tiny bowl. I ground up and brought with me enough for three bowls which is my standard. I tapped out after two. By the time I was done with the second I was already high enough to tell I was good and could save the rest for later. I had gone to the dispo specifically because I was grumpy on New Years Eve morning and wanted to turn my day around. I figured this strain would be good for the day, I have another strain for the night. BOOM this stuff hit my head! I even stood up a little wobbly as I made my way to my room. It took probably 20 minutes or so for me to make the short walk because I was texting everyone getting the holiday pleasantries out of the way. I knew I didn’t want this high interrupted. Usually MJ is kind of in the background for me, I should be in line for a tolerance break soon. Area 41 took me for a ride. It wasn’t in the background, it was in control. Grumpiness replaced by a perm-a-grin. Time to watch episode one of Boba Fett. Visuals looked amazing, the sound came alive in my room and I was locked in. Usually I smoke hoping that whatever is bothering me will be muted enough for me to get through a show. It seemed like I was in one of those old THX commercials (fitting) and I wanted MORE. Nothing bothered me. I didn’t just watch a show I enjoyed, I had an experience. Then I zonked out daydreaming for about two hours and here we are. I loved smoking it! It is so choice. If you have the means, I highly recommend picking some up. I’m not sure if this is an Alien Labs only strain or not but if you get the good stuff it’ll treat you well and go a long way. After all that it also tastes amazing, etc etc, everything great….’nuff said!
T........e
March 18, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Absolute old school dank. This strain is killer. Gassy stank that you know is about to be fire. Great for pain and stress/anxiety relief … creeps up on you too. Has a good body buzz
p........1
August 25, 2022
Aroused
Sleepy
Lovely! Had the pleasure of picking up the concentrate and I absolutely adore it! Tingly and I actually got to experience a “power nap”. I would recommend to my fellow folks. Good stuff
j........2
March 13, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
1st time writing a review here but I had to because I’m living this strain. I’m a been blazing for over 20years now and this strain inspired me to write my 1st Leafly post. This is a Great strain for arousal. I’m always looking for strains that promote arousal and this is one of my favorites now. It has a potent euphoric high that is very heavy but not a couch lock unless you smoke too much, then it definitely will give you a great nap. I have been dabbing this strain and it doesn’t take a lot and the effects are great🫶🏿💯One of my favorite strains now🥰
s........s
March 10, 2022
Energetic
Hungry
didn't give the classic "high" feeling. just made me VERY talkative and hyper.
T........2
April 5, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Best weed I’ve ever smoked the high is this perfect full body High. The inhale and exhale is sweet. The strain will also make you really happy because of how good it makes you feel.
N........z
July 26, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
the taste is delicious, smoked out of a bong. instantly felt tension relief and avoided a migraine about to start. it got me super relaxed for the end of the night and did not make me super hungry.