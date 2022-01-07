Alien Labs grown Area 41. First of all, yes I know they grow fantastic weed. This is my 5th strain from them, smoked from a tiny bong with a tiny bowl. I ground up and brought with me enough for three bowls which is my standard. I tapped out after two. By the time I was done with the second I was already high enough to tell I was good and could save the rest for later. I had gone to the dispo specifically because I was grumpy on New Years Eve morning and wanted to turn my day around. I figured this strain would be good for the day, I have another strain for the night. BOOM this stuff hit my head! I even stood up a little wobbly as I made my way to my room. It took probably 20 minutes or so for me to make the short walk because I was texting everyone getting the holiday pleasantries out of the way. I knew I didn’t want this high interrupted. Usually MJ is kind of in the background for me, I should be in line for a tolerance break soon. Area 41 took me for a ride. It wasn’t in the background, it was in control. Grumpiness replaced by a perm-a-grin. Time to watch episode one of Boba Fett. Visuals looked amazing, the sound came alive in my room and I was locked in. Usually I smoke hoping that whatever is bothering me will be muted enough for me to get through a show. It seemed like I was in one of those old THX commercials (fitting) and I wanted MORE. Nothing bothered me. I didn’t just watch a show I enjoyed, I had an experience. Then I zonked out daydreaming for about two hours and here we are. I loved smoking it! It is so choice. If you have the means, I highly recommend picking some up. I’m not sure if this is an Alien Labs only strain or not but if you get the good stuff it’ll treat you well and go a long way. After all that it also tastes amazing, etc etc, everything great….’nuff said!