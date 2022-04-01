stock photo similar to Area 41
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Area 41
Lemon Fuel OG and Gelato 41 combine in Area 41, a staple weed strain from Alien Labs. Fuel and creamy berry terpenes stain the palate with flavors of lemon and earth. The effect? Lovely, high-THC hybrid vibes from Area 41 for a workday afternoon into night, or a weekend day spent all turnt up. Reviewers report getting chatty and aroused as Area 41 cannabis zapped their pain and stress.
Area 41 strain effects
Area 41 strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 8% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Area 41 strain reviews39
E........7
April 1, 2022
Aroused
Happy
t........e
January 7, 2022
Talkative
K........e
December 31, 2021