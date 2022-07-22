My favorite strain from Tierra Grow along with Nomad. Very fruity smell like Jack Herrer (like juicy fruit gum) with a nice kick of lime. Very strong taste of lime citrus. Light green color with tons of orange pistils and trichomes. The terps on this are amazing. Nice uplifting high and relaxed at the same time, I always buy it when I see it around. Usually 22 to 26% THC.

