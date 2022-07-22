Arnold Palmer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Arnold Palmer.
Arnold Palmer strain effects
Arnold Palmer strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Arnold Palmer reviews
m........7
July 22, 2022
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
I have smoked this strain from tree junkie. It may not test high in THC but the terps in this Sativa Hybrid is just incredible. if you dig Sativa you should definitely give this one a whirl. I'm glad I did. it made me happy. had a unique taste. this strain is also uncommon in my area.
w........n
March 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
After 4 ⭐️‘s I’m generally to high to determine if it deserves 5⭐️‘s, I feel pretty confident that this definitely deserves 5⭐️‘s . That being said; It is really rare when I find a product that deserves 4⭐️‘s. If you’re looking for a great experience add a little taste of this to whatever else you’re smoking.
e........3
July 10, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great strain, smoked it thru K.I.N.D concentrates resin pod. Made me very talkative w my partner LOL
t........n
May 15, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
My favorite strain from Tierra Grow along with Nomad. Very fruity smell like Jack Herrer (like juicy fruit gum) with a nice kick of lime. Very strong taste of lime citrus. Light green color with tons of orange pistils and trichomes. The terps on this are amazing. Nice uplifting high and relaxed at the same time, I always buy it when I see it around. Usually 22 to 26% THC.
H........i
January 26, 2022
Great flavor and wonderful quality smoke. Pleasant sativa affects give me energy and help my perception. Very happy to have found the strain