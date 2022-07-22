Arnold Palmer
HybridTHC 17%CBD 0%
Arnold Palmer
ArP
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Lemon
Earthy
Citrus
Myrcene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Arnold Palmer effects are mostly energizing.
Arnold Palmer potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Arnold Palmer is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk and Redwood Kush. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and uplifted. Arnold Palmer has 17% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Arnold Palmer, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Arnold PalmerOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Arnold Palmer strain effects
Arnold Palmer strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Arnold Palmer products near you
Similar to Arnold Palmer near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Arnold Palmer strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
m........7
July 22, 2022
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
I have smoked this strain from tree junkie. It may not test high in THC but the terps in this Sativa Hybrid is just incredible. if you dig Sativa you should definitely give this one a whirl. I'm glad I did. it made me happy. had a unique taste. this strain is also uncommon in my area.
w........n
March 12, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
After 4 ⭐️‘s I’m generally to high to determine if it deserves 5⭐️‘s, I feel pretty confident that this definitely deserves 5⭐️‘s . That being said; It is really rare when I find a product that deserves 4⭐️‘s. If you’re looking for a great experience add a little taste of this to whatever else you’re smoking.
e........3
July 10, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Great strain, smoked it thru K.I.N.D concentrates resin pod. Made me very talkative w my partner LOL