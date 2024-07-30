Aspen Dreamz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Aspen Dreamz.
Aspen Dreamz strain effects
Aspen Dreamz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Aspen Dreamz reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
L........6
July 30, 2024
Creative
Focused
Awake, Calm, soothed, creative, curious, inquisitive, focused, and subtly energized. A motivating clarity. To compare it to other Sativas (& Sativa-dom hybrids) that can have energizing effects; this one is like a cup of Green and Lotus Tea tea; versus other Sativas that can have heavier "caffeinated" effects. There's a subtle but unmistakable increase in happiness, and that effect's lasting power is significantly satisfying. It can help you slow a racing mind, put down heavy thought patterns and melt some of the tension off of a weighted mood. It moderately increases sensory stimulation- you'll noticeably find yourself having more of an intense experience with what you can see/smell etc. The effects are nearly immediate; it's not much of a builder or gradual grower- yet I enjoy how it doesn't "hit you like a train" despite the psychoactive effects being rather quick to come to action. The taste is more strong than it is subtle, with a very classic "rural trees" feel- flavor and aroma reminds me of pine, dark damp soil, moss, tree bark, ivy leaves and tree sap.
c........6
June 10, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Had this with the wife on the weekend and it was great, it gave her lots of energy to clean and organize the whole house which normally she doesn't have. At bedtime things got really interesting if you know what I mean tried new things ;) , definitely going to buy this strain again.
J........5
August 28, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Fantastic, left me feeling happy, giggly and relieved
s........3
April 17, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
27% THC, from dispensary in mastic, long island NY