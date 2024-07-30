Awake, Calm, soothed, creative, curious, inquisitive, focused, and subtly energized. A motivating clarity. To compare it to other Sativas (& Sativa-dom hybrids) that can have energizing effects; this one is like a cup of Green and Lotus Tea tea; versus other Sativas that can have heavier "caffeinated" effects. There's a subtle but unmistakable increase in happiness, and that effect's lasting power is significantly satisfying. It can help you slow a racing mind, put down heavy thought patterns and melt some of the tension off of a weighted mood. It moderately increases sensory stimulation- you'll noticeably find yourself having more of an intense experience with what you can see/smell etc. The effects are nearly immediate; it's not much of a builder or gradual grower- yet I enjoy how it doesn't "hit you like a train" despite the psychoactive effects being rather quick to come to action. The taste is more strong than it is subtle, with a very classic "rural trees" feel- flavor and aroma reminds me of pine, dark damp soil, moss, tree bark, ivy leaves and tree sap.