Aspen Dreamz
- Feelings:EnergeticUpliftedCreative
- Helps with:DepressionInsomniaLack of appetite
Aspen Dreamz effects are mostly energizing.
Aspen Dreamz is a weed strain that crosses GMO Zkittlez x White MAC. That's a good idea. It's part of the GC Uniques line from Good Chemistry Nurseries. Aspen Dreamz has a pine and floral aroma with a piney and earthy taste. Consumers of Aspen Dreamz have reported sensations of energy and relief.
Aspen Dreamz strain effects
Aspen Dreamz strain helps with
