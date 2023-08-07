Aurora Kush
Aurora Kush
Aurora Kush effects are mostly calming.
Aurora Kush potency is lower THC than average.
Aurora Kush is a stony indica-dominant cannabis strain that combines Pure Kush with Lemon Tree. Bred by Extix, Aurora Kush offers the flavorful, lemony brightness of Lemon Tree with the sedating effects of Kush. It boasts 24% and a combination of citrus and skunky flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Aurora Kush, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
