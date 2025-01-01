Auto Euphoria
aka Auto Euforia
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
stock photo similar to Auto Euphoria
Auto Euphoria
AE
Hybrid
Auto Euphoria potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Auto Euphoria is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk and Euforia. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Auto Euphoria is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Passion, the average price of Auto Euphoria typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Auto Euphoria’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Auto Euphoria, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Auto EuphoriaOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Auto Euphoria products near you
Similar to Auto Euphoria near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—