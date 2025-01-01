Auto Euphoria is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk and Euforia. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Auto Euphoria is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Passion, the average price of Auto Euphoria typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Auto Euphoria’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Auto Euphoria, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.