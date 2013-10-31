ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Euforia
  • Leafly flower of Euforia

Sativa

Euforia

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 115 reviews

Euforia

Euforia (or Euphoria) was bred from Skunk strains in the early 2000s by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion seed company. Once out, this strain began to collect awards including 2nd Place in the sativa category at the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup and a Best Seeds HighLife Cup in 2002. These plant requires minimal fuss when growing and can even produce a bumper crop for the savvy grower after her initial flowering at 9 weeks. Euforia may have Skunk parents, but the aroma is sweeter and more floral than skunky. Effects of this strain are upbeat and social overall, so much so that it might be too energetic for some users, especially if sleep is the goal. Great for social anxiety, this strain performs just as expected and promotes a sense of well-being.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

665 reported effects from 83 people
Euphoric 77%
Happy 65%
Uplifted 59%
Energetic 53%
Talkative 42%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 24%
Headache 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

115

Show all

Avatar for beachgirl15
Member since 2012
This gave me the euphoric feeling along with creativity and the energy to do stuff. Helps with suppression of the munchies. Better if you grind it and do a one hitter. Tends to last longer than most I've tried. Anxiety level is way lower and I can actually have a conversation without getting stu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for cascadianmass
Member since 2015
Hit me like a sack of stinky galactic bricks. This strain is quite possibly one of the best Sativas on the market. Very Flowery and light smoke, sweet, but potent. When It hits you, you will feel the name. Not even kidding. This reminds me of the old Southern Creepers in the way that you smoke a bow...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticRelaxedTingly
Avatar for payal
Member since 2015
Had the best sex ever on this. Love it. Didn't put me to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for warden474
Member since 2012
I just smoked my last bit of this and looking back, I can say the high did last a long time relative to other strains. I would blaze a bowl and would feel a good buzz for about two hours (note here I smoke about a gram daily so my tolerance is fairly high). As far as how it made me feel, it defini...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for FrankFlames
Member since 2015
My favorite. My love. Very strong shit, but u can smoke it with non experienced people and they wont be anxious. Pure happiness, Im always like somebody turned gravitation down a lil bit. Word. Smells so f**kin good. I dont even want to open the windows. Once I smoke outdoor Euphoria from my friend,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Euforia

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of EuforiaUser uploaded image of EuforiaUser uploaded image of EuforiaUser uploaded image of EuforiaUser uploaded image of EuforiaUser uploaded image of EuforiaUser uploaded image of Euforia
more
photos
Wicked Awesome: 10 Strains to Celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Win
Wicked Awesome: 10 Strains to Celebrate the Boston Red Sox World Series Win