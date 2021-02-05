Indica
Axilla
Strain Details
Axilla is an indica-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Bubba Kush with Fall 97. This strain tends to make people feel super stoned but ends in blissful euphoria. Growers say Axilla nugs are purple and glisten in the light. Axilla is a rare strain - if you’re lucky enough to spot Axilla in the wild, don’t pass up the opportunity to smoke it.
