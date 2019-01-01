Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Fall ‘97 is a cross of Purple Urkle and OG Kush. Purple Urkle adds a fruity quality to the typically gassy terpene profile of OG Kush. Light green buds have purple hues that radiate a sweet, fruity flavor with a thick gassy undertone. This strain is great for use throughout the day for smokers looking for a strain that tones down the potent OG Kush high and makes it a bit more functional.