Bred by The Bank Cannabis Genetics, Fall ‘97 is a cross of Purple Urkle and OG Kush. Purple Urkle adds a fruity quality to the typically gassy terpene profile of OG Kush. Light green buds have purple hues that radiate a sweet, fruity flavor with a thick gassy undertone. This strain is great for use throughout the day for smokers looking for a strain that tones down the potent OG Kush high and makes it a bit more functional.

Lineage

Purple Urkle
OG Kush
Fall ‘97