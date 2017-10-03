ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Ayahuasca Purple

Ayahuasca Purple

Ayahuasca Purple by Barney’s Farm is a deeply relaxing indica-dominant cross of Master Kush and Red River Delta. The primary aromas are unique, expressing hints of hazelnut and papaya. This indica-dominant strain develops deep purple foliage and is sensitive to overfeeding. Enjoy Ayahuasca Purple at the end of the day to maximize its relaxing, full-body effects.  

    kirkabe
    Member since 2016
    I have been waiting for this one to be posted on leafy! I love this strain! Tons of crystals on it. Leaves you with tons of hash on the bottom of your grinder. This says it leaves you hungry. It made me less hungry! Also many people hear sounds really good. It's kinda trippy visually also! You ...
    Creative Euphoric Happy Relaxed
    fatstue
    Member since 2017
    Tried this before it was on leafly because it sounded trippy and it gave me a lot more. Beautiful smell and taste. A musky, earthy taste with a great full body high. Great for pain relief and sleep. Had minor surgery and smoked it for pain relief, instead of the pharma shite they gave me and it was ...
    Euphoric Happy Relaxed Tingly
    Chillvill
    Member since 2017
    I gave it a shot growing this interesting strain, and I must say there was zero dissapoinment. the beautiful purple that came during the flowering phase, slowly spread across the leaves, but not the nugs was amazing. the Orange hairs that came with only gave me an idea of the relaxing effects to com...
    Euphoric Relaxed Sleepy Uplifted
    Budnight
    Member since 2017
    Smells wonderful, earthy, spicy, buds are sugar coated. Takes 8 weeks of flower to be ready. Taste, here's much better than smells, tastes like spiced blueberry with hint of cinnamon. Strange as not many reviews, but the way plant was crossed, wow! Requires deffo more attention. Strong enough to put...
    Focused Happy Relaxed Talkative
    wmommy22
    Member since 2016
    I love trying different strains. I deal with a lot of neuropathy pain, and this little flower does wonderful for me. It hits me fast and puts me in a very relaxed mood. I usually have 2 bowls full to really try and take the pain away, but I don't even finish one bowl with this strain. And the taste ...
    Relaxed Tingly
    Lineage

    Strain parent
    Master Kush
    Strain
    Ayahuasca Purple

