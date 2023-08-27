9 pound hammer reviews
D........5
August 27, 2023
Aroused
Relaxed
It’s great for nerve pain, or whatever pain you’re having. It helps my neuropathy
t........d
May 7, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
I LOVE this strain! Headband was my previous favorite, but now this takes the cake! Its effects are very potent, it literally hits you like a 9 pound hammer, so take it slow to find the right amount for you!
n........8
May 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
One of my favorite strains
R........3
February 11, 2024
Hungry
Relaxed
9lb Hammer is definitely in my top 5. Helps tremendously with pain, insomnia, and anxiety. This hits you HARD! Use only if experienced with Indicas or else you’re going to have couch lock. This strain, Northern Lights, and Afghani are similar, but 9lb Hammer hits you fast and hard.
a........s
July 7, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nicely surprised by the power of this one 💥🗯👊 It's a beautiful thing when a smoke hits hard, fastand heavy,, and you know this one is gonna be a good one, 15 minutes after smoking less than 1 gram in a blunt I was undeniably and incredibly STONED. Thereafter was a chilled, dreamy but focused 2 hour journey which is not worth attempting to describe in words. Yet another great strain out there. The quality of bud is amazing and many strains deliver fantastic effects. Sending ❤️ Love from Cape Town, South Africa 🇿🇦
g........g
August 16, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very potent strain! Helps either with my medical issues… and to help with my anxiety, depression, and pain all at once… Awesome!
J........y
Yesterday
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
First time reviewer here, but 9 pound hammer live resin has got to be one of the better strains I have experienced. Definitely gives a good feeling, enough to go out into public without worry. This weed is very uplifting. This strain makes me feel a little more confused than other strains, but it is great at focusing and taking in information. I would get this more often.