stock photo similar to Baby Jokerz
Indica

Baby Jokerz

Baby Jokerz is a phenotype of the indica-dominant Compound Genetics strain Jokerz, made from a genetic cross of White Runtz x Jet Fuel Gelato. Baby Jokerz has vibrant purple and green buds with strong aromatics of fuel, a touch of citrus candy, and dough. It offers consumers a mix of energizing and relaxing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Jokerz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Baby Jokerz strain effects

Reported by 3 real people like you

Feelings

Creative

Relaxed

Baby Jokerz strain flavors

Berry

Baby Jokerz strain helps with

  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Baby Jokerz strain reviews3

Yesterday
Smoked smooth, but wasn't a particularly strong high. The high was a very low tone, but relaxing and pleasant body feel.
