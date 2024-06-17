HybridTHC 25%CBD

Baby Turtle

Baby Turtle is a hybrid weed strain bred by Wiz Khalifa’s Khalifa Kush team, and made from a genetic cross of ​​Khalifa Kush x Jokerz #31. This is a potent, relaxing strain deserving of a spot in a lineup of “straight GAS,” with the bag appeal of purple and green buds in a blizzard of trichomes to match. Baby Turtle exudes a blend of pine, lemon, earth, and sour gas notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Baby Turtle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Baby Turtle

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Baby Turtle strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Loading...

Focused

Baby Turtle strain flavors

Loading...

Berry

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Baby Turtle products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Baby Turtle near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Baby Turtle strain reviews2

June 17, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Fire!!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Baby Turtle strain genetics