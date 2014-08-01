ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.6 608 reviews

Khalifa Kush

aka Wiz Khalifa, KK, Wiz Khalifa Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 608 reviews

Khalifa Kush, or Wiz Khalifa OG,  is a hybrid that was bred specifically for the rap artist Wiz Khalifa, who claims it descended from an OG strain. The ‘real’ Khalifa Kush is supposedly unavailable to the public, but those who have acquired strains under this name say that the effects and aromas are similar to that of OG Kush: sour lemon and pine, with an active cerebral buzz ideal for morning and daytime use.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

344 people reported 2755 effects
Happy 63%
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 39%
Stress 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 23%
Anxiety 20%
Lack of appetite 15%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

608

Avatar for ganjaguy2020
Member since 2016
If this strain is supposedly not open to the public and what i have is actually some of that k-k, then wow what a smoke. id say i have a resonably high tolerance and as such smoke concentrates so natrually i have this as a honeycomb wax. small amounts had me feeling very euphoric while the large amo...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for brutusbuckeye
Member since 2015
probably one of the best strains ive had in phoenix the 2 years ive lived here...tie between the kk and blackwater...kk gets you right..sneaks up but after a few hots your lit af...wish other dispensaries could get ahold of this flower, cuz driving out to queen creek is a trip in itself..
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Spent a few days ruminating about the effects of this strain. Khalifa Kush is labeled a hybrid, but definitely mellows me out. Like all of the Indica strains I administered KK post workout; mostly for relaxation and stretching. This strain is a now a top choice of mine for the reason stated above. C...
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for kingjman
Member since 2017
For me this strain had to be the best upper I have gotten for anything i have smoked. Not only do i have love for the Rapper (Wiz Khalifa), but now know why he's so happy always and jumping around. Of course the official K.K that Mr. Khalifa has is not available to the public but what is available i...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for FlyKush
Member since 2016
had this for the first time today, really enjoying the high. very happy high and the line taste is really nice.
Reported
feelings
CreativeTalkativeUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Grape OX, Khalifa Kush, Sweet Cheese, Middlefork, and Aceh
4 Reasons Why We Should Respect Wiz Khalifa’s Influence on Cannabis Culture
