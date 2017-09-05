ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Platinum Kush is an indica-dominant strain that takes on a platinum-silver shade due to its thick coat of crystal resin. With purple hues and bright orange hairs, its buds grow dense with a sweet fruity and hashy aroma. Its buzz has been described as strongly cerebral and body-numbing.

3544 reported effects from 449 people
Relaxed 70%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 51%
Sleepy 41%
Hungry 36%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Avatar for nw_wa
Member since 2011
Kuuuusshhhhhh is just how this one makes you feel. Like sinking into a nice pillow. I didn't have a strong feeling one way or the other for the smoke. (Although my vape broke and I had to use my little water pipe -- so I tasted a LOT more smoke than I usually do. I will review again when my belov...
CreativeHappyHungry
Avatar for marybetheresa
Member since 2016
Nice smooth burn. I get a really floaty head high with this, very relaxing. Tastes good too. Warning: giggle attack may ensue
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for OccamsPhazer
Member since 2013
Method: Hot Box Vaporizer Pack size: Medium Pulls: An incredible 5 to 7 pulls!!! Ultra Sticky Bud: Vaporizer Screen Killer:) I could probably crawl on the ceiling if I stuck enough Platinum Kush on me. But what a waste. Let's vaporize some. And then some... And then some... And then some... OMG! Thi...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for XSEgo
Member since 2013
PK got rid of my migraine and as a nice "side effect," also massively reduced my anxiety.
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for TheLifePDX
Member since 2015
This tastes like Grape Ape crossed with Purple Hindu Kush! It has that perfect sweet grape/berry flavor and then it hits you with that hashy peppery flavor. Awesome combo and knocks you on you ass for a good couple hours ^~^
EuphoricHappySleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum Kush
Strain child
Star Master Kush
child

Tips for Growing Platinum Kush Cannabis
