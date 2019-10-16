ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Platinum OG
Indica

4.4 833 reviews

Platinum OG

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

559 people reported 4181 effects
Relaxed 69%
Sleepy 49%
Euphoric 48%
Happy 44%
Hungry 30%
Stress 36%
Pain 30%
Insomnia 29%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 23%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 3%

Avatar for rustyreviews
Member since 2016
This shit gets you ripped fast. 1 big bong rip and 1 was high. A full bowl and I was heavily medicated -(Higher then smoking 3.5gs of the mid grade most people in my area smoke) I smoked 3gs out the bong and I was extremely high! (I didn't remember anything I did during the time I peaked) This i...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Mex420x
Member since 2014
Heavy indica yet still has the activeness of sativa
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for BudDozer
Member since 2015
Tastes like hell, hits like HEAVEN. The high was immediate and intense. Head feels so heavy it's like someone's tipping it back to baptize you. I was so chill it felt like I was asleep the entire time. Great pain reliever. Hit it hard enough and you'll forget you even have a body. Amazing.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for 420friendindeed
Member since 2015
Just tried a Private Reserve indoor version of this strain from our collective here in San Diego and it is the first strain to truly and properly take away all the pain and stiffness in my upper body (20+ years of fibromyalgia) as well as in my S1 hip joint where I had a microdiscectomy 7 years ago....
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for patslegacy
Member since 2011
I love the way the platinum og kush calms me down and gives me that nice head buzz. I recommend!
Euphoric
Lineage

First strain parent
Master Kush
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Platinum OG
First strain child
Loud Scout
child
Second strain child
Platinum Sour Diesel
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

