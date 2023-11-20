stock photo similar to Banana God
Banana God
Banana God is a hybrid cannabis strain from California breeder Masonic Smoker that combines Banana OG with the breeder’s proprietary Wilson strain, itself a combination of Banana OG, Papaya, and Tropicana Cookies. It has a palate that evokes palm trees and tropical delights, with notes of citrus, juicy sweetness, and a touch of funky gas. The buds grow bulbous and bright with deep green veins and rock salt shine. Banana God is a sunny day strain, made to be shared with your inner circle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana God, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Banana GodOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Banana God strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Banana God products near you
Similar to Banana God near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews