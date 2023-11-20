This strain starts with a relaxing yet softly oncoming high, and as you smoke a small bit more, each time you’ll feel more and more of a giggly and happy/euphoric feeling coming on. Once the banana god has had some time to set in you’ll feel like anything you’re doing or watching is 10X more entertaining and you’ll find that you’re a bit more talkative. this strain has a light smoke and very fruity aftertaste, with a mix of fruity, pine and herbal flavours this strain delivers a top notch flavour for its smoke.