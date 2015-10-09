ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 16 reviews

Banana Peel

Banana Peel is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Illuminati Seeds that descends from Banana OG (Laffy Taffy cut) and Pestilence, an Abusive OG and West Coast Dawg cross. Together, these parent strains bring both flavor and potency to the mix. With sweet flavors of banana taffy, Banana Peel delivers a crushing wave of euphoria that will have you hitting the couch like bricks. 

Lineage

Strain parent
Banana OG
parent
Strain
Banana Peel

