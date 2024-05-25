Banana Purple Punch Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Purple Punch Auto.
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 15% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Pain
k........8
May 25, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
This variety is a gem, the cross of Purple Punch, you get incredible colors combined with a fruity smell of bananas, but with a citrus flavor that leaves you super high
y........m
June 26, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Banana Purple Punch Auto Is a great plant, it gives a nice flavor with a nice little punch to it.
g........2
June 20, 2024
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry eyes
Unbelievable smell bananas and amazing taste
r........2
June 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
This one went from seed to harvest on me so fast it was crazy with fat dense purple buds. The terps are a caramel like. Not bad
a........1
June 20, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
The beat fastbuds strain ever, killer strain. Extrem fast and a good hitter for late hours but also in the morning Banana Meeting Freitag cocktails Best strain!
S........0
June 22, 2024
Euphoric
Dry mouth
I'm too high to review these. I'm in a funny ass mood lmaooo. Love this plant
s........6
June 29, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
Definitely one of my favorite strains. The aromas and flavors are very sweet and fruity. Combined, the buds are dense and purple. Simply gorgeous! The effect is very relaxing, great for chilling.
d........l
July 24, 2024
Creative
it's crazy how big this gets in little to no time. in 2 and a half months seed to smoke. great flavors, especially when vaped