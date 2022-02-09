Taste like a banana and makes me feel happy. I suffer from two very rare genetic gene mutations and a couple hits off a pen of this drains the pain and makes me feel happier about life. I’m currently going through a divorce on top of being diagnosed with two rare genetic gene mutations that less than 1% of our population has and I’m the only known subject with both at the same time. Life expectancy of less than 15 years. 2 miscarriages and being cheated on by my wife twice in one year will bring a fella down. Moral of the story is this stuff helps. W/o THC I couldn’t walk from my truck to my house (not a long walk) but with it my legs loosen up more and I’m able to be active.