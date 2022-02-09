Banana Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Runtz.
Banana Runtz strain effects
Banana Runtz strain flavors
Banana Runtz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
B........e
February 9, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Taste like a banana and makes me feel happy. I suffer from two very rare genetic gene mutations and a couple hits off a pen of this drains the pain and makes me feel happier about life. I’m currently going through a divorce on top of being diagnosed with two rare genetic gene mutations that less than 1% of our population has and I’m the only known subject with both at the same time. Life expectancy of less than 15 years. 2 miscarriages and being cheated on by my wife twice in one year will bring a fella down. Moral of the story is this stuff helps. W/o THC I couldn’t walk from my truck to my house (not a long walk) but with it my legs loosen up more and I’m able to be active.
s........4
June 22, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain was formerly named "Banana Punch" so Leafly does already have all the info on this strain, it was very recently renamed "Banana Runtz"
s........4
August 11, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Very relaxing high cerebral and body high. Happy and hungry and horny all in one I enjoyed this strain a lot. Big fan of runtz
m........5
July 20, 2023
To the guy with a genetic mutation and the 2 miscarriages hope your okay my man hope you're still alive 🙏
M........1
September 4, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Well, I guess I can put it this way...i can't even stay mad at my boyfriend after I take a puff of this😜
W........p
May 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
No true ‘connoisseur’ says that. I grow banana punch and banana runtz. Completely different plants in every way. My cut has a banana and gas nose, and very potent. Solfire bred banana runtz and won a cup. Banana punch was bred by Symbiotic. Both killer but very different.
B........9
June 28, 2021
Anxious
Had this strain twice by two different companies and both times it’s been underwhelming. Probably the worst runtz strain I’ve ever had. Both times it was a dry strain even though they both were harvested not to long after I bought them. This strain takes the worst of banana OG and runtz and it’s a weird head high as well. Do not recommend.
r........r
June 9, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I am rigid with pleasure.