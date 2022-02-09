Banana Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Banana Runtz.

write a review

Banana Runtz strain effects

Reported by 87 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Aroused

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Uplifted

Banana Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression

Banana Runtz reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
February 9, 2022
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Talkative
Taste like a banana and makes me feel happy. I suffer from two very rare genetic gene mutations and a couple hits off a pen of this drains the pain and makes me feel happier about life. I’m currently going through a divorce on top of being diagnosed with two rare genetic gene mutations that less than 1% of our population has and I’m the only known subject with both at the same time. Life expectancy of less than 15 years. 2 miscarriages and being cheated on by my wife twice in one year will bring a fella down. Moral of the story is this stuff helps. W/o THC I couldn’t walk from my truck to my house (not a long walk) but with it my legs loosen up more and I’m able to be active.
71 people found this helpful
June 22, 2021
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
This strain was formerly named "Banana Punch" so Leafly does already have all the info on this strain, it was very recently renamed "Banana Runtz"
55 people found this helpful
August 11, 2021
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Very relaxing high cerebral and body high. Happy and hungry and horny all in one I enjoyed this strain a lot. Big fan of runtz
54 people found this helpful
July 20, 2023
To the guy with a genetic mutation and the 2 miscarriages hope your okay my man hope you're still alive 🙏
20 people found this helpful
September 4, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Well, I guess I can put it this way...i can't even stay mad at my boyfriend after I take a puff of this😜
14 people found this helpful
May 28, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
No true ‘connoisseur’ says that. I grow banana punch and banana runtz. Completely different plants in every way. My cut has a banana and gas nose, and very potent. Solfire bred banana runtz and won a cup. Banana punch was bred by Symbiotic. Both killer but very different.
10 people found this helpful
June 28, 2021
Loading...Anxious
Had this strain twice by two different companies and both times it’s been underwhelming. Probably the worst runtz strain I’ve ever had. Both times it was a dry strain even though they both were harvested not to long after I bought them. This strain takes the worst of banana OG and runtz and it’s a weird head high as well. Do not recommend.
9 people found this helpful
June 9, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
I am rigid with pleasure.
9 people found this helpful

Buy strains with similar effects to Banana Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...