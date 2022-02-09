stock photo similar to Banana Runtz
HybridTHC 29%CBG 1%

Banana Runtz

Banana Runts is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Banana OG with Runtz. This high profile strain is believed to promote a sense of balance. Consumers who have smoked Banana Runtz say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and aroused. This strain is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make you feel paranoid or anxious. In terms of flavor, Banana Runtz tastes tropical and fruity, with notes of tobacco and tree fruit shining through. The history of this strain is unknown, but some cannabis connoisseurs tell us this is the same strain as Banana Punch. The original breeder of this strain is Solfire Gardens. Strains similar to Banana Runtz include Peanut Butter Souffle (aka PB Souffle), Tangerine Power, and Lime OG.

Banana Runtz strain effects

Reported by 87 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Tingly

Uplifted

Banana Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression
Banana Runtz strain reviews87

February 9, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Taste like a banana and makes me feel happy. I suffer from two very rare genetic gene mutations and a couple hits off a pen of this drains the pain and makes me feel happier about life. I’m currently going through a divorce on top of being diagnosed with two rare genetic gene mutations that less than 1% of our population has and I’m the only known subject with both at the same time. Life expectancy of less than 15 years. 2 miscarriages and being cheated on by my wife twice in one year will bring a fella down. Moral of the story is this stuff helps. W/o THC I couldn’t walk from my truck to my house (not a long walk) but with it my legs loosen up more and I’m able to be active.
71 people found this helpful
June 22, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This strain was formerly named "Banana Punch" so Leafly does already have all the info on this strain, it was very recently renamed "Banana Runtz"
55 people found this helpful
August 11, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Very relaxing high cerebral and body high. Happy and hungry and horny all in one I enjoyed this strain a lot. Big fan of runtz
54 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Banana Runtz strain genetics

Strain parent
Bng
Banana OG
parent
Banana Runtz
BRu
Banana Runtz